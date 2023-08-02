Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $27.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,117,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after buying an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,966 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 678.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 537,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

