Standex International (SXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Trading Up 0.3 %

Standex International stock opened at $149.05 on Wednesday. Standex International has a 52 week low of $80.88 and a 52 week high of $149.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Standex International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at $490,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $161,374.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,120. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $12,607,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Standex International by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 73,508 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 205.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 62,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 41,927 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 371.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 97.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.