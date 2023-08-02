Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 824,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,544,075 shares.The stock last traded at $37.13 and had previously closed at $38.26.

The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $297,695.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,714.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,235 shares of company stock worth $4,502,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,084,000 after purchasing an additional 624,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

