Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-6% (implying $6.72-6.79 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.68-$2.76 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,004. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $40.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Several research analysts have commented on SFM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.38.

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,714.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,235 shares of company stock worth $4,502,675. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

