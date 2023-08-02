Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $37.54. 1,285,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total transaction of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $297,695.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $297,695.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,235 shares of company stock worth $4,502,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after acquiring an additional 29,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,080,000 after buying an additional 93,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 402,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 40,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after buying an additional 134,718 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

