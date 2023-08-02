Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SFM traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.13. 824,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at $632,714.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,714.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,675 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.