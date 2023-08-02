Spirent Communications plc Plans Dividend of $0.03 (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Spirent Communications Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of LON SPT traded down GBX 12.30 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 155.70 ($2.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,281. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.08. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 149.60 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 294 ($3.77). The firm has a market cap of £925.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,188.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.21) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirent Communications to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.18) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Spirent Communications Company Profile

In related news, insider Paula Bell sold 42,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £75,222 ($96,574.66). 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Spirent Communications plc offers automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as live solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.