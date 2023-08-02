Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25.

SR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. Spire has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21. Spire had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 159.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 50.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

