Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

About Spero Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 95.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

