Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spero Therapeutics
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.