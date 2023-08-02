SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,414 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

GNR traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. 216,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

