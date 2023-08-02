SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after buying an additional 7,269,249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after buying an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,366. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

