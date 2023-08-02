SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,362 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. 1,575,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,924. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

