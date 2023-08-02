SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,173,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,111 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,145. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.