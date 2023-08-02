SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Increased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 192.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 218,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 262.4% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 964,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,107. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $43.55.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

