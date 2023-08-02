Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the airline on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Southwest Airlines has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.4% per year over the last three years. Southwest Airlines has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,304,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Airlines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.