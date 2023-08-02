Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 99,209 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,799 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 99,209 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 4.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $112,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $735,431,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.9 %

Oracle stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,372,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,651. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.37.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

