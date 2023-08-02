Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 306,933 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,636,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,933 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises about 2.3% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $61,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,561. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

