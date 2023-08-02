Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sonoco Products updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.
Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $65.96.
Sonoco Products Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sonoco Products
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is AMD Ready To Rocket Higher?
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Palantir Soars Ahead of Earnings: What’s The Best Way To Handle?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.