Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sonoco Products updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $65.96.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Stories

