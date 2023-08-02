Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Sonoco Products updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.25-$1.35 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SON. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,135,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,266,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 56,573 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.