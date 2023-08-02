SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 27.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Compass Point assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

