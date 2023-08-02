Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $296.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on stock opened at $275.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.61 and a 200-day moving average of $257.08. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

