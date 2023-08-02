Sleep Number Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Sleep Number’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $27.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $604.63 million, a P/E ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $11,730,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $5,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $5,872,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth $3,218,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 7.3% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,333,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 91,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

