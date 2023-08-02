SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SJW Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

SJW Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SJW stock opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.54.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.03%. SJW Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on SJW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of SJW Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SJW Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SJW Group by 216.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,071,000 after buying an additional 2,266,211 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,070,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,796,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 610.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,236,000 after buying an additional 203,573 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SJW Group by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

