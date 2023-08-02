SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 867.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in SJW Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

SJW Group stock opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $83.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.54.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

