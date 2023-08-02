SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. SJW Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.
NYSE:SJW opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.
