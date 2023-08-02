SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. SJW Group updated its FY23 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.50 EPS.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SJW opened at $69.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $83.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.54.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Institutional Trading of SJW Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Further Reading

