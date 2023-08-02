SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,382 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for about 2.1% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $52,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 6.0 %

SITE stock traded down $10.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,999. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.37 and its 200-day moving average is $148.99.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.30.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

