SITE Centers Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.54. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 206.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 90.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

