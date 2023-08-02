Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.85-11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.91.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,051. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.01. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

