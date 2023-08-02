Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 34,142 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,142 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 5.03% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $37,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after purchasing an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 396,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after purchasing an additional 136,603 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 364,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,636. The stock has a market cap of $661.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $58.69 and a one year high of $69.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.1674 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

