Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 1,919 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.5% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $9.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.67. 59,378,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,487,160. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.74 and its 200 day moving average is $335.43.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

