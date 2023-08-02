Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VB stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,878. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.58.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

