Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 276.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,389 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.66. 9,321,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,788. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

