Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth $20,128,140,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.68. The stock had a trading volume of 538,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,446. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day moving average is $99.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

