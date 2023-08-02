Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 6,815 Shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 3.62% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,607,000.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

IDME stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. 157,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89.

About International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

