Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 5,262 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $97.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,039,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,161. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

