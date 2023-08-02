Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.84. 234,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,317. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $245.22. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

