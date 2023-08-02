Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 3,702 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

OUNZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 725,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,139. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $19.94.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

