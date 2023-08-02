Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $852-869 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.43 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.17 EPS.

Shutterstock Trading Down 9.8 %

SSTK traded down $5.04 on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,568. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.17. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $81.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

SSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,682,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,240,724 shares in the company, valued at $562,485,828.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 166,089 shares of company stock worth $8,731,191 over the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,008,000 after acquiring an additional 574,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,495,000 after acquiring an additional 138,474 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 18.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,447,000 after acquiring an additional 253,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,765,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.