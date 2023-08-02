Short Interest in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Increases By 9.0%

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 67,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,430. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

