Short Interest in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Declines By 15.2%

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InflaRx by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in InflaRx by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 67,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in InflaRx by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in InflaRx by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 30,332 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,111. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.97.

InflaRx ( NASDAQ:IFRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IFRX has been the topic of several research reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on InflaRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on InflaRx from $8.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

