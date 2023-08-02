Short Interest in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Declines By 16.7%

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 137.8% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 81,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 47,208 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 188.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Trading Down 0.9 %

ITAQ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.52. 399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,916. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

