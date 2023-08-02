Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Declines By 12.6%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 642,600 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 735,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRUFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRUFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.81. 43,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.4 billion as at March 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 28.7 million square feet.

