Short Interest in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Declines By 5.5%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,870,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 18,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.32.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,455 shares of company stock worth $5,973,227 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in HP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of HP by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of HP by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

