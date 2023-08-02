Short Interest in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Grows By 10.9%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,490,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 22,090,000 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,079. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 23,800 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $215,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $81,101.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 454,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $215,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 287,122 shares of company stock worth $2,688,233 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

