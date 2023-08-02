Short Interest in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Increases By 10.2%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 567,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Hexcel Price Performance

NYSE:HXL traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,393. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $35,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

