Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Increases By 6.8%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 521,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,647. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.71 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 40,198 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $602,166.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $883,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 19,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $294,808.33. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,031 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,829,244.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 160,023 shares of company stock worth $2,403,392. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 27.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

