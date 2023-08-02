Short Interest in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Increases By 6.9%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 58,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,085. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.04. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

