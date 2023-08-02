Short Interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Grows By 13.3%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of FEDU stock remained flat at $10.00 on Tuesday. 235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926. Four Seasons Education has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

