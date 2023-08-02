Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Declines By 5.9%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $254,212.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,729 shares of company stock worth $508,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Exponent during the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,248,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Exponent by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 20.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $88.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. Exponent has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $112.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

