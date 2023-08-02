Short Interest in Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Declines By 15.5%

Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,953,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 2,311,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dali Foods Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DLLFF remained flat at C$0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40. Dali Foods Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.42.

Dali Foods Group Company Profile

Dali Foods Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells food and beverages in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Manufacture and Sale of Household Consumption; Manufacture and Sale of Snack Food; Manufacture and Sale of Ready-To-Drink Beverage; and Others.

